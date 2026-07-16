Reliving and Ranking the Best Bruins Playoff Moments Since 2008 | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Patrick Donnelly relive the greatest Bruins playoff moments since 2008 and rank them.

0:00 – Welcome in!

1:45 – Ranking the Best Bruins Playoff Moments Since 2008

4:06 – 2024, Game 7, R1: David Pastrnak’s OT winner vs. Toronto

6:43 – 2021: Game 1, R2 vs. NYI: Pastrnak’s hat trick in first game vs. NYI at full-capacity crowd

8:10 – 2021, Game 3, R1: Craig Smith 2OT winner vs. Washington (went on to win the series 4-1)

9:30 – 2020, Game 1, R1: Patrice Bergeron 2OT winner vs. CAR in bubble (won series 4-1)

10:13 – 2019, Game 5, R2: David Pastrnak late winner vs. CBJ (won series 4-2)

11:37 – 2019, Game 1, SC: Torey Krug hit (Bruins lost series 4-3)

13:05 – 2019, Game 5, SC: Zdeno Chara ovation for broken jaw

14:17 – 2018, Game 7, R1: Four goals in third period to come back from 4-3 to beat Toronto, 7-4 (Krug, DeBrusk, Pastrnak, Marchand ENG); two goals from DeBrusk

15:54 – 2017, Game 5, R1: Kuraly 2OT winner vs. Ottawa (lost in 6)

16:40 – No moments from 2014

18:17 – Prizepicks

19:21 – 2013 Game 2, SC: Daniel Paille laser for OT Winner vs. CHI

21:05 – 2013 Game 4, R3: Adam McQuaid snipe slapper for only goal in win vs. Pitt

22:59 – 2013 Game 3, R3: Brad Marchand to Patrice Bergeron for 2OT winner

24:47 – 2013 Game 3, R3: Greg Campbell’s PK with a broken leg

27:00 – 2013, Game 7, R1: Patrice Bergeron’s tying goal vs. Toronto & 2013, Game 7, R1: Patrice Bergeron’s winning goal vs. Toronto

28:33 – 2013, R2 vs. NYR: Torey Krug’s debut — 4 goals in 5 games

30:15 – 2013, R3 vs. Pittsburgh: Tuukka Rask: 4-0-0, 134 saves on 139 shots (.985 save percentage)

31:08 – 2012, Game 1 vs. WSH, R1: Chris Kelly slap shot from circle for OT winner

32:32 – Subscribe to the podcast!

33:28 – 2011, Game 3, R1: Andrew Ference glove malfunction

34:47 – 2011, Game 5, R1: Nathan Horton’s 2OT winner vs. MTL

35:38 – 2011, Game 7, R1: Nathan Horton’s OT winner vs. MTL

36:35 – 2011, Game 3, SC: Brad Marchand shorthanded goal (Bruins won game, 8-1)

38:48 – 2011, Game 5, R3: Tim Thomas save on Steve Downie

40:32 – 2011, Games 1-2, R3: Tyler Seguin three goals in two games

42:37 – 2011, Game 7, R3: Nathan Horton late winner

43:28 – 2011, Game 4, SC: Brad Marchand takes down Erhoff, upends Daniel Sedin and fights Keith Ballard in final two minutes (Bruins won 4-0)

45:18 – 2011, Game 6, SC: Brad Marchand snipe off the rush/Bruins score 3 in 9 minutes to chase Luongo

46:58 – 2011, Game 6, SC: Brad Marchand punching Daniel Sedin in the face late (Bruins won 5-2)

47:44 – 2011, Game 7, SC: Patrice Bergeron’s early goal & 2011, Game 7, SC: Patrice Bergeron’s shorthanded goal on his stomach

50:26 – 2010, Game 1, R2: Marc Savard’s OT winner + celly in first game in two months

53:03 – 2010, Game 4, R1: Miro Satan’s 2OT winner vs. Buffalo

54:55 – 2010, Game 2, R1: Johnny Boychuk wrecks Matt Ellis in open ice

55:54 – 2008, Game 6, R1: Sturm face winner vs. MTL (lost series 4-3)

57:24 – Anything we missed

59:00 – 2011, Game 5 R1: Michael Ryder glove save vs MTL

1:00:30 – Reviewing the list

1:01:49 – Honorable mentions

1:03:47 – Wrapping up!

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