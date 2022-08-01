Remembering Bill Russell w/ Cedric Maxwell

Cedric Maxwell is a former player for the Boston Celtics and is a part of the Boston Celtics Radio Network. Cedric joins the show to talk about the passing of Bill Russell and what we need to do honor him correctly.

TIMESTAMPS:

2:15 Bill Russell is the best player ever

8:18 Did we give Russell enough respect while he was alive?

21:10 Russell is the true definition of a legend

27:27 Everyone paid respect to a true titan

37:09 There will never be another Bill Russell

