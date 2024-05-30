Remembering Bill Walton, Celtics Advance to the NBA Finals

Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay share stories of time spent with Bill Walton over the years, dating back to his playing days with the Boston Celtics. Their conversation then shifts to the Celtics advancing to the NBA Finals, and a look at how things are shaping out in the West between Dallas and Minnesota.

0:00 – Larry Bird’s 60 points

1:31 – Celtics’ impressive victories

5:38 – Jaylen Brown MVP

7:51 – Jaylen’s winning plays

10:05 – Jaylen’s leadership qualities

13:50 – Tatum’s Dominance

16:00 – Perception of Jaylen

20:29 – Jaylen’s motivation

23:01 – Criticism in sports media

26:13 – Jaylen’s resilience

27:55 – Rookie salary scale

30:56 – Looking ahead to NBA finals

34:04 – Durant’s injury update

37:56 – Concerns about Howard’s performance

39:51 – Anticipating NBA Finals

Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply.