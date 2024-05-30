Remembering Bill Walton, Celtics Advance to the NBA Finals

Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay share stories of time spent with Bill Walton over the years, dating back to his playing days with the Boston Celtics. Their conversation then shifts to the Celtics advancing to the NBA Finals, and a look at how things are shaping out in the West between Dallas and Minnesota.
0:00 – Larry Bird’s 60 points
1:31 – Celtics’ impressive victories
5:38 – Jaylen Brown MVP
7:51 – Jaylen’s winning plays
10:05 – Jaylen’s leadership qualities
13:50 – Tatum’s Dominance
16:00 – Perception of Jaylen
20:29 – Jaylen’s motivation
23:01 – Criticism in sports media
26:13 – Jaylen’s resilience
27:55 – Rookie salary scale
30:56 – Looking ahead to NBA finals
34:04 – Durant’s injury update
37:56 – Concerns about Howard’s performance
39:51 – Anticipating NBA Finals
Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS
Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply.