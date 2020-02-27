ESPN Insider Thinks Tom Brady Leaving Patriots ‘More Probable Than Not’

Take it for what it’s worth but an ESPN NFL insider thinks Tom Brady leaving the Patriots is a foregone conclusion.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington appeared on “Get Up” and said he can no longer see any way the 42 year old future hall of fame Quarterback returns to New England.

“I’m now at the point where I would be stunned if Tom Brady went back to New England,” Darlington said.

ESPN’s @JeffDarlington on @GetUpESPN: “I’m now at the point where I would be stunned if Tom Brady went back to New England.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2020

Darlington later took to twitter himself and said the following…“Hey, there’s still a chance, but… the reality is… Brady is looking forward to free agency.”

Brady’s reps and the Patriots were supposed to meet at some point during the NFL combine in Indianapolis but as of this morning that meeting has yet to take place according to the Herald’s Karen Guregian who added via a source “things are not looking good.”