The Spurs bought out Reggie Bullock on Saturday after the Mavericks sent him to San Antonio in the trade with the Celtics that allowed Dallas to sign Grant Williams. Boston couldn’t bring back Bullock’s $10-million deal in that trade, but can now sign him for the veteran’s minimum as Shams Charania points toward numerous title contenders signing the three-and-D shooter.

Bobby Manning explains how Bullock could end up in Boston and how it connects to Jrue Holiday.