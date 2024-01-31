Report: Demarcus Covington Set to become Patriots Defensive Coordinator

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan discuss the report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer that DeMarcus Covington is set to be the New England Patriots’ next Defensive Coordinator, the first since Matt Patricia in 2017. Covington, with the Patriots since 2017 and a Super Bowl win in 2018, was a favorite for the role, previously serving as defensive line coach. The team also considered candidates like Tem Lukabu, Christian Parker, Michael Hodges, and Gerald Alexander.

