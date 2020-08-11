Report: Joe Biden VP Pick Imminent

Joe Biden VP nominee selection could come as soon as tomorrow. Harris, Rice amongst favorites

An announcement for Joe Biden’s Vice Presidential nominee is expected this week, possibly as soon as tomorrow according to the Wall Street Journal. The WSJ has also stated that a decision has already been made after the Search Committee wrapped up.

Sen. Kamala Harris (+125) and Ambassador Susan Rice (+140) are neck and neck according to BetOnline.ag.

Of note, is that Obama’s former Ambassador to the UN, is not scheduled to speak at the Democratic National Convention, which has sparked off much intrigue. Rice’s odds have risen dramatically in the last week, while Harris’ have slightly slipped.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has raised a sufficient amount of money for Biden, and remains a contender according to the AP. However, she is a long shot according to BetOnline.ag. The leading online gambling platform in the world has her odds at +2000 in being Biden’s choice.

