Reaction to Ja’Whaun Bentley Re-Signing w/ Patriots

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley will return to the Patriots next season. According to Mike Reiss and Field Yates of ESPN.com, New England is closing in on an agreement to bring back Bentley.

This offseason the Patriots cut LB Kyle Van Noy and could potentially lose LBs Dont’a Hightower and Jamie Collins in free agency. So bringing back Evan Lazar reacts to the Patriots bringing back 25 year-old Ja’Whaun Bentley who led the team with 108 tackles last season.

It makes sense for the #Patriots to bring back Bentley. He's solid in his role in their scheme and they couldn't go into the 2022 season without a single holdover from the 2021 LB room. https://t.co/zo6k8Xpl5G — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 18, 2022

I understand everyone wants the sideline-to-sideline linebacker for the #Patriots. I think that'll come in the draft. But Ja'Whaun Bentley fits perfectly as a downhill MIKE and improved in coverage last season. That skillset will always have a home in NE. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 18, 2022

