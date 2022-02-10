Report: NFL Possibly Covered Up Key Deflategate Evidence That Was Favorable to Patriots

LOS ANGELES, CA — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke to the media Wednesday in his State of the League address.

Goodell was asked about the Deflategate report saying that the NFL, under the direction of league general counsel Jeff Pash, “expunged” PSI data collected during the 2015 season that showed the Patriots’ footballs from the 2014 AFC Championship Game were in line with NFL regulations when taking into account the Ideal Gas Law.

“This is a long time since I thought about Deflategate, … We were very clear that we were going to do spot checks to make sure that people were following the policies. That is something that we fully engaged in,” Why the was that data never released? “I don’t know what happened to the data, to be honest with you,” Goodell said. “We don’t look back at that, we just make sure there’s no violations. That’s the purpose of the spot checks. ‘Are there violations?’ And if there are violations, we need to look into it. But thankfully, we didn’t see any.”

