Report: No Guarantee Will Campbell Stays at Left Tackle for Patriots

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reported on 98.5 that the Patriots could see Will Campbell being moved from Left Tackle: “I know for a fact, it is no guarantee that Will Campbell stays at left tackle for the next few years in their eyes.”

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick discuss on the Patriots Daily Podcast on CLNS Media!

Patriots reporter @_AndrewCallahan on Patriots left tackle Will Campbell: Per: @985TheSportsHub “I know for a fact, it is no guarantee that Will Campbell stays at left tackle for the next few years in their eyes.” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vqEV0MZF55 — Savage (@Savageboston) May 25, 2026

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