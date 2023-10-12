Report: Patriots Confidence in Mac Jones Has ‘Waned’

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick confirmed to the media that Mac Jones will remain the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Raiders. However, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald suggests that certain league talent evaluators are questioning Jones as the Patriots’ primary quarterback choice. Taylor Kyles from CLNS Media delves into this topic after Thursday’s practice at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

