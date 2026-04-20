Report: Patriots Likely to trade for A.J. Brown | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick discuss the latest report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Patriots are most likely to trade for A.J. Brown Post-June 1.

Where would Patriots WR Room stack up against the rest of the NFL if they added A.J. Brown?@tkyles39 weighs in and thinks WR Room could be STACKED if they do: “This is a proven receiver who is gonna give you potentially Pro Bowl caliber ability…And if Kyle Williams can grow… pic.twitter.com/P4ZHmg0QKc — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) April 20, 2026

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