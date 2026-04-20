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Report: Patriots Likely to trade for A.J. Brown | Patriots Daily

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick discuss the latest report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Patriots are most likely to trade for A.J. Brown Post-June 1.

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