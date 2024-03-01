Report: Patriots Meet with WR Marvin Harrison Jr. at 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — MassLive’s Mark Daniels reports that the New England Patriots have met with Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison in Indianapolis this week. CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles reacts to this news from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine and analyzes whether selecting the receiver at No. 3 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft would be a sensible move for New England.

Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy!