Report: Patriots Plan to Sign Veteran QB, Draft QB at No. 3 and Move On From Mac Jones

INDIANAPOLIS — MassLive reported that the Patriots are set to overhaul their quarterback position. Their strategy involves signing a veteran quarterback, drafting a QB with the No. 3 pick, and potentially sitting the rookie if necessary. Additionally, Mac Jones is reportedly on his way out of the team. CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles provides his reaction to this report from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

