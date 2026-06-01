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Report: Patriots Potential “Sleeper” for Kayvon Thibodeaux

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

The New England Patriots are a sleeper trade candidate for edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick discuss how Thibodeaux might fit in the Patriots EDGE room. Plus what should be expected from the former 5th overall pick.

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