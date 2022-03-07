Subscribe
Report: Patriots Releasing LB Kyle Van Noy

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Evan Lazar reacts to the breaking news regarding the Patriots releasing veteran LB Kyle Van Noy in a move. This move frees up over $4 million in cap space.

