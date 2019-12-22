REPORT: Red Sox Talk With Blue Jays Regarding Potential David Price Deal

The Red Sox are looking to ship off David Price and his hefty salary this offseason and per reports, the Blue Jays are in the mix.

Reports surfaced today per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that the Red Sox have had discussions with the Toronto Blue Jays regarding a potential deal for starter David Price.

Chaim Bloom and Boston’s front office continues to search for ways to slice payroll in order to fall below the–wait for the key phrase of the offseason–initial luxury tax threshold.

There have been several teams reportedly in the mix for the veteran left hander, but the obvious roadblock in the plan is the hefty, and I mean HEFTY price tag that comes along with the talent.

As Rosenthal notes in his report, if the Blue Jays were to be the winners at the end of the David Price sweepstakes–if you can consider it a sweepstakes–it would mean that Boston and Toronto came to an agreement surrounding the monetary amount of the contract that each side would have to pay.

“A deal only will come to fruition if the clubs agree on how much the Red Sox will pay of the $96 million remaining in the final three years of Price’s contract.”

Rosenthal also states that they are not close to a deal at this time.

Toronto is looking to bolster their starting rotation this offseason with some of the biggest names on the free agent market already gone.

Sandwiched in the middle of the 2015 season, Price was dealt from Detroit to Toronto where he saw immense success in 11 starts. In those starts and 74.1 IP, his ERA sat at 2.30 with a WHIP of 1.009.

Price has been the hottest name when discussing the Red Sox offseason this winter. It’s become more evident by day that the financial goal that they’ve set for themselves is something they are undoubtedly looking to achieve.

In the days following the World Series, the initial belief was that Mookie Betts was the main candidate to be moved this offseason. Betts is projected to make $28 million in arbitration in 2020 and is set to hit the free agent market for the first time in his career ahead of the 2021 season.

Reports then surfaced that rather than trading Betts, the team would be looking to move salary in the form of a high priced pitcher; David Price or Nathan Eovaldi.

Price is coming off of surgery to remove a cyst from his left wrist which limited his availability in 2019.

The 34-year-old former Cy Young winner had a less than stellar season where he put up the second worst ERA of his career.

In 2019, Price collected a 7-5 record, a 4.28 ERA, a 1.31 WHIP and an opponents’ batting average of .258 in 22 starts and 107.1 IP.