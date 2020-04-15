Retro rocker, Robert Tepper Returns! It’s a Judges Choice showdown between April 1988 vs April 1999.

Welcome back to another episode of Dueling Decades! We needed a celebrity judge with some Dueling Decades experience this week, so we called our buddy Robert Tepper to help us judge this nostalgic battle! Judge Tepper becomes our first three-time celebrity judge, so we decided to give him some super judicial powers. On this week’s episode, its “judge’s choice”. I know, what the hell is “Judge’s choice”!? Well, before this retro battle between the 80s & 90s begins, Robert will have to tell us if this is going to be “Best week” rules or “Worst week” rules! That said, Marc and Mancrush come into this matchup totally blind! They are forced to try and mitigate the damage from going all-in on an awesome month, or a turd month. Ultimately, this is a really honest snapshot of April 1988 and April 1999!

We got an elite martial artist’s debut, alien bounty hunters and drunks, someone got stuck in a closet with Vanna White, a monumental album you probably didn’t realize was monumental, Tony Danza & Debbie Gibson share some slime, someone grabbed Thor’s hammer, the best way to cure STDs, strange scientific patents, mortgage your home to purchase a VHS tape, tight leather pants, and frosted tips, awful tragedies, tales from Coffee Bean, rubber sheet alarm upgrades, the attitude era, more frosted tips, cultish cartoons, celebrity bowling tournaments with Robert, a trip to death row and much much more! Do you agree with Judge Tepper’s rulings? Play at home and judge for yourself! While you’re at it, send your rulings to our Facebook and pick up 20 points on the Dueling Decades Leaderboard!

Want to share some of your own 1980s & 1990s memories? Join the other 9,000 people in our private Facebook group!

