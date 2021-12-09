Return to Glory Part Two? Tiger Woods Set to Compete in PNC Championship Next Weekend | BetOnline.ag

For the first time since the 2020 Masters, 15-time major champion and golf legend Tiger Woods is set to play in a golf tournament. He will compete in the PNC Championship alongside his son Charlie on December 18th and 19th in Orlando, Florida.

Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie. I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 8, 2021

This will be the first time he swings the clubs since the near fatal car accident he was in just 10 months ago. Woods, who has no recollection of the crash, was immediately rushed to the hospital where he had surgery to repair multiple leg injuries and compound fractures.

When discussing his past roads to recovery and the potential of playing golf again, Woods said that he doesn’t “see that type of trend going forward for me. I won’t have the opportunity to practice given the condition of my leg and build up. I just don’t. It’s going to have to be a different way of doing it and that’s okay and I’m at peace with that. I’ve made the climb enough times.”

The best sound bites from @TigerWoods' first press conference in nine months. He's finding the positives in his road to recovery. 💪 pic.twitter.com/qUXK4ZBdVL — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 30, 2021

Our friends over at BetOnline.ag put some prop bets together should Woods return to the golf course. They have his total PGA Tournament starts for 2022 set at O/U 2.5, with the under juiced at (-220), and the over a plus money bet at (+155).

They have the first round score of his inevitable return set at O/U 75.5, and give him (+325) odds to make the cut in his first showing. A “no” would cost (-550). His total cuts made in 2022 is set at OVER 1.5 (-330) and UNDER 1.5 (+200).

It isn’t likely that Woods plays in a major again until July according to BetOnline. Here are the odds for which major he plays in first:

Open Championship – July 2022 (+140)

U.S. Open – June 2022 (+225)

Masters – April 2022 (+350)

PGA Championship – May 2022 (+600)

Woods has a 16/1 (+1600) chance at winning another one of these major tournaments, something he hasn’t done since the 2019 Masters.

The chances he wins any PGA event in 2022 are a little bit shorter at 10/1 (+1000), with his best tournament finish set at O/U 50.5.

For now though, all we get is a friendly with his son Charlie next weekend. It will be great to see Tiger on the course again when quite frankly, those chances were incredibly slim just 10 months ago.

