Rhamondre Stevenson Runs Over Bengals Defense in Patriots 16-10 Week 1 Victory

The Patriots offense did what was needed for the win, with no turnovers. Jacoby Brissett efficiently completed 15 of 24 passes for 121 yards and avoided interceptions, while Rhamondre Stevenson powered the run game with 120 yards on 25 carries and a touchdown. CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles breaks down what he saw from the Patriots offense in their first game with a new Quarterback and new Offensive Coordinator.

