Richard Seymour Named To Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read
Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022

Evan Lazar reacts to the Patriots Legend Richard Seymour’s induction into Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Seymour has been a finalist for 4 straight years and now the 3x Super Bowl champion is headed to Canton, Ohio. Seymour was a 7x Pro Bowler,  3x first-team All-Pro & 3x Super Bowl Champion.

Evan discusses Richard’s impact on the Patriots defense and why one must look beyond the box scores with this player.

Checkout Evans Article on Seymour: https://www.clnsmedia.com/breaking-patriots-legend-richard-seymour-inducted-into-pro-football-hall-of-fame/

