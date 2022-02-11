Richard Seymour Named To Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022

Evan Lazar reacts to the Patriots Legend Richard Seymour’s induction into Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Seymour has been a finalist for 4 straight years and now the 3x Super Bowl champion is headed to Canton, Ohio. Seymour was a 7x Pro Bowler, 3x first-team All-Pro & 3x Super Bowl Champion.

Evan discusses Richard’s impact on the Patriots defense and why one must look beyond the box scores with this player.

Checkout Evans Article on Seymour: https://www.clnsmedia.com/breaking-patriots-legend-richard-seymour-inducted-into-pro-football-hall-of-fame/

