Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Apple Music Halftime Show Prop Bets

I’m not sure there’s an easy way to outdo last year’s Super Bowl Halftime show in LA, which consisted of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar – but the NFL can certainly try.

Rihanna will perform at this year’s show from Arizona’s State Farm Stadium, with likely plenty of guest appearances as well.

Want to bet on it? Let’s bet on it. Here are some of BetOnline.ag’s prop bets for Sunday night’s halftime show, with my take and a pick for each:

First Song Sang on Stage

Don’t Stop the Music -160

This is What You Came For +500

Diamonds +500

Umbrella +600

Where Have You Been +600

Stay +700

What’s My Name +1000

We Found Love +1000

Only Girl (In the World) +1200

Rude Boy +1200

Work +1200

Hate That I Love You +1200

“Don’t Stop the Music” is understandably the overwhelming favorite here at -160, but as I know from past experience – the favorite rarely hits here – they tend to go against the grain.

Rihanna has plenty of hits with odds of 10/1 or better. I’m going to choose my personal favorite – “What’s My Name” (feat. Drake), to be the first one performed.

The pick: What’s My Name (+1000)

Total Number of Songs Performed

Over 8.5 -110

Under 8.5 -130

This one’s easy. Give me the over. Rihanna is the second best-selling female music artist of all time behind only Madonna. She has so many hits – she should perform as many as possible.

There’s twelve songs listed that could be played first according to BetOnline. I’d be shocked if she didn’t play all of them. This goes well OVER 8.5.

The pick: OVER 8.5 (-110)

To Make An Appearance on State with Rihanna

Jay-Z -225

Drake -200

Eminem +150

A$AP Rocky +250

Future +600

T.I. +700

Kanye West +800

Like I mentioned in the intro, there will likely be plenty of guest appearances during Sunday’s show. However I don’t see much value on the betting board.

Drake feels like the easiest play as he’s never performed at the Super Bowl and is one of the top performers in the country. It’s the right bet, but may not be worth laying -200.

The pick: Drake (-200)

Rihanna Dress/Primary Shirt Color

Black -200

White +450

Grey/Silver +500

Yellow/Gold +600

Red +800

Pink +1200

Green +1400

Blue +1600

Black is the heavy favorite here at -200 and although it’s likely, I don’t think it’s that likely. Let’s go for a long shot.

The Chiefs wear red (+800), and the Eagles wear green (+1400) – so let’s eliminate those for potential biases. Grey/Silver is the most neutral color on the board, and there’s some value there at 5/1. Let’s take it.

The pick: Grey/Silver (+500)

