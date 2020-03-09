Rob Gronkowski Odds on Favorite Celebrity to Appear at Wrestlemania

Rob Gronkowski seemingly can't get out of his own way. Is he slowly becoming one of the most likable individuals by overexerting?

Tired of Rob Gronkowski yet? He isn’t. And possibly not the WWE either. In a list of surprise celebrity appearances, Rob Gronkowski checks in as the favorite to make an appearance at professional wrestling’s grand spectacle according to BetOnline.ag

The former Patriots tight end tops a list of noted WWE half-in-half-out celebrities. Bettors can get Gronkowski to appear at Wrestlemania at +200.

Other noted individuals that have outside chances at making stunning appearances at the WWE event are: Conor McGregor (+625 to appear) and Mike Tyson (+800 to appear.)

