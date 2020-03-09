Rob Gronkowski Odds on Favorite Celebrity to Appear at Wrestlemania

Tired of Rob Gronkowski yet? He isn’t. And possibly not the WWE either. In a list of surprise celebrity appearances, Rob Gronkowski checks in as the favorite to make an appearance at professional wrestling’s grand spectacle according to BetOnline.ag
The former Patriots tight end tops a list of noted WWE half-in-half-out celebrities. Bettors can get Gronkowski to appear at Wrestlemania at +200.
Other noted individuals that have outside chances at making stunning appearances at the WWE event are: Conor McGregor (+625 to appear) and Mike Tyson (+800 to appear.)
