Rob Gronkowski Retires (Again) – Will He Be Back?

Former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement on Tuesday – marking the second such time he has done so.

The news was first reported by Jordan Schlutz, before Gronkowski went to Instagram to write the following:

“In college, I was asked to write about a dream job opportunity that I wanted to pursue and where the location would be. Every time I had to write about my future, no matter what, I picked being a professional football player. For that assignment though, we had to pick the location. So I wrote that I wanted to play in Tampa for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for many reasons, the sunny weather being #1. I completely forgot about writing this report until 2 years ago when I had the opportunity to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And let me tell ya, the journey in Tampa over the last 2 years has blown away what I originally wrote about in college, big time. And for this, I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team. I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field. The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well. From retirement, back to football and winning another championship and now back to chilling out, thank you to all. Buccaneers 🏴‍☠️ fans, the Krewe, without you guys, none of this is possible, all of ya brought it every game, thank you for all you do. Cheers to what’s next, maybe sailing the seas 🏴‍☠️ Arghhhhhh!!”

Many people, including Gronk’s own agent Drew Rosenhaus, think he’s bluffing. Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday that, “It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call. This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season.”

According to our exclusive sports betting partners at BetOnline.ag, Gronkowski is unlikely to return to Tampa Bay in 2022. Here are the odds:

Will Gronkowski play for the Buccaneers in 2022?

Yes +140

No -180

We all know Tom Brady is Gronk’s quarterback. Even though he has alluded to potentially wanting to play for Joe Burrow in Cincinnati – I don’t think there is any way he would actually leave the GOAT hanging.

The questions is, does Brady pick up the phone and ask him to help with another Super Bowl run? Gronkowski is known to hate the wear and tear that the NFL offseason does to your body, but he has shown that he can get in shape pretty quickly if he has to.

So I think the answer to the question is yes – Gronk will be back, and +140 seems like great value for that.

