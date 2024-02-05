Rob Gronkowski’s Super Bowl Kick of Destiny 2 – Will He Make It?

For the second year in a row, FanDuel Sportsbook and Rob Gronkowski are back with the Kick of Destiny.

Last season, prior to kick-off of Super Bowl LVII, the former Patriots tight end attempted a 25-yard field goal as a way to give users a share of $10 million in bonus bets.

Here’s a look at last year’s kick:

He missed!

This year, Gronk will give it a shot once again. Here’s how it’ll work, per FanDuel:

Make your pick on if you think Gronk will make or miss the 15-yard field goal Tune in LIVE before the game on Super Bowl Sunday Win a share of $10,000,000 in Bonus Bets if you’re right! If you made the right pick, check back Monday (2/12) to see what you’ve got!

The question locks at 5:45 p.m. EST on Super Bowl Sunday, February 11th. Up until then, you can edit your pick at any time.

Ahead of Sunday’s second annual Kick of Destiny, Gronkowski has been practicing and even hit a 40-yarder in one of his sessions:

“There’s something I gotta tell you,” he told Kay Adams on her Up and Adams show, “I tried it six times in a row. I missed the first five and then the sixth one I hit right down the middle. But practice makes perfect and that’s why I keep going. I had the resilience. I keep missing but it’s all right. I keep trying, and I finally got it down.”

Former Patriots kicker and Super Bowl legend Adam Vinatieri also made an appearance on Adams’ show with Gronkowski and gave him some advice on how to bounce back from last year’s miss:

“Well honestly, you have to try and forget about it,” he said. “The problem for you is, you’ve had a whole year to think about it, right? When you miss one in a normal regular season game you’ve got seven days and you’re back on the field. Or even if you miss one on the beginning of the game you just try to wipe it out of your mind and really focus in on your fundamentals… Dude, I watched you all last year. I watched you warm up, watched you hit a bunch of ’em. I’m betting, I’m putting my money that you’re gonna make this one this year, for sure.”

The Pick: So what's our pick? He makes it, of course!

