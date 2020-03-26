Rob Manfred Wants Baseball Back Soon; Odds Say Otherwise

Last night on Sports Center, Commissioner Rob Manfred vowed that “baseball will be back” and that it hopes “to be apart of the recovery” process. The commissioner is hoping for a return sometime in May.

Don’t count on it.

BetOnline.ag has released odds on when the first baseball game of the season will be played. If you’d bet before June 1st, you’d be taking a rather large gamble.

The first MLB game to be played June 1st or sooner checks in at +275. After 6/1 is an overwhelming -450.

As a matter of fact, odds are still against the first game of the season being played before July 1st (-150.) It’s not until August 1st where the favorability odds flip, (YES -250, No +170.)

Baseball has long been a healing mechanism. For those old enough, many remember the role baseball played, particularly those in New York, following the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon on September 11th, 2001.

Americans, especially New Yorkers, united by their love of the Yankees and baseball following the tragic events of 9/11.

That, however, was at a time when Americans were suspicious of foreigners attempting to commit knowing harm on Americans. Now Americans are suspicious of fellow Americans.

When life returns, there will assuredly be significant fundamental economic and cultural changes that will seep its way into the baseball world.

Therefore, how will baseball be able to serve as a healing mechanism the way it did after 9/11 in the midst of an economic depression as well as lingering fears of transmitting pathogens?

Will fans even want to attend baseball games? Will they even be allowed too?

Bet on sports futures at BetOnline.ag and Use Code: CLNS50