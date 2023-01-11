Rob Returns to Celtics Lineup + Who’s MVP Right Now?

Bob, Jeff & Gary react to Boston starting Rob Williams, NBA’s MVP conversation & which teams can challenge the Celtics.



0:51: Celtics get back on track, maintain NBA’s best record

4:00: Who could challenge Celtics?

7:07: Who is the MVP right now?

8:00: Where does Jokic rank among big passers?

13:36: Can the Pelicans survive without Zion?

21:13: How will the West end up?

24:15: Jalen Brunson showing out with Knicks

28:19: Jeff’s summary of College Basketball season

