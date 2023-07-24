Rob Williams Goes Viral + Draymond Green Vs. Jordan Poole Fam

Bleacher Report & CLNS’ A Sherrod Blakely joins Max & Josue to discuss Jaylen Brown and the Celtics’ “pause” on Jaylen’s supermax contract extension. Should fans be worried? Also, Rob Williams’ workout video goes viral & Draymond Green reignites his feud with former teammate Jordan Poole.

This brand new episode of The Cedric Maxwell Podcast is powered by FanDuel, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network.

FanDuel Sportsbook is the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Get a NO SWEAT FIRST BET up to $1000 DOLLARS when you visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON! That’s $1000 back in BONUS BETS if your first bet doesn’t win. 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See full terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook.

FanDuel is offering online sports wagering in Kansas under an agreement with Kansas Star Casino, LLC. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), Gamblinghelplinema.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA), visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-522-4700 (WY), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).