Robert Kraft Tells NFL he Wants Patriots to Play in Scotland After Boston Takeover

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react to the latest news surrounding the New England Patriots that Robert Kraft has informed the NFL he wants the Patriots to play a NFL game in Scotland following their takeover of Boston during the World Cup. Taylor and Mike breakdown the pros and cons of playing a game potentially in Scotland and while the connection between Boston and Scotland’s Tartan Army it might not make sense to play a game in Scotland, but wouldn’t be surprised if it did happen.

Should the #Patriots play a game in Scotland? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 “For one of those very important matches to be on the other side of the world when you have to deal with jet lag, a change in routine…You’re completely throwing off the rhythm of these players…l don’t understand how it makes… pic.twitter.com/XwfMgceEvR — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) June 24, 2026

Patriots Daily on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!