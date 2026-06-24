Close Menu
Subscribe
NFL

Robert Kraft Tells NFL he Wants Patriots to Play in Scotland After Boston Takeover

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react to the latest news surrounding the New England Patriots that Robert Kraft has informed the NFL he wants the Patriots to play a NFL game in Scotland following their takeover of Boston during the World Cup. Taylor and Mike breakdown the pros and cons of playing a game potentially in Scotland and while the connection between Boston and Scotland’s Tartan Army it might not make sense to play a game in Scotland, but wouldn’t be surprised if it did happen.

Patriots Daily on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.