Robert Parish and Cedric Maxwell Share Legendary Celtics Stories

Max welcomes old friend and former teammate Robert Parish to The Cedric Maxwell Podcast. Cornbread and The Chief share old Celtics stories, their thoughts on the current NBA and more!

Go get Robert Parish’s book: ⁠https://www.amazon.com/Chief-Robert-Parish/dp/1637279612⁠

#Celtics story time w/ Cornbread and The Chief!🍀 “Our practices was like playoff games, we were going at it Cedric! And the trash talking!” NEW Episode of the @Cedricmaxwell81 Podcast w/ @RobertParish00⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3UDKby1omY — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) March 20, 2026

00:00 Coming up on The Cedric Maxwell Podcast

1:10 Robert Parish on his book The Chief

2:20 Chief on his upbringing and strict parents

3:15 Max and Chief meet in the Hall of Fame game

4:35 How Maxwell and Parish ended up as Celtics

5:29 Parish on being coached by Bill Fitch

6:55 Parish on running and the Celtics running style of play

7:50 Parish on Chief nickname, being a fan favorite in Boston

9:00 Behind the scenes of Celtics practice

11:25 Robert on his long career, time with the Bulls

12:30 Parish tells a Michael Jordan story

14:05 PrizePicks!

15:06 Parish: Bill Walton would have been one of the best ever

17:30 Untold story: Walton was a problem for Parish

18:40 Why Parish respected Kareem Abdul-Jabaar so much

19:45 Playing in the NBA during segregation

21:51 Get Life Insurance through Ethos!

25:55 Parish on his family

27:30 Parish on Larry Bird saying “trade him”

29:30 Parish: Larry Bird is UNDERRATED

30:00 Cedric’s first glimpse of Larry Bird in practice

32:30 Bam Adebayo scores 83 points

34:00 End of Robert’s career

36:24 After Robert’s career

38:30 Go get The Chief’s book!

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