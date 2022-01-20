Robert Parish Interview: Are Tatum & Brown Both All-Stars? + Rob Williams’ Potential

Celtics Legend Robert Parish AKA ‘The Chief’ joins Dr. Justin Quinn on the latest episode of the Celtics Lab Podcast for a 1-on-1 interview. The two discuss what upcoming players deserve All-Star nods, if Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will both make the All-Star team, Rob Williams’ potential and the future of the NBA.

Parish is a 4× NBA champion (1981, 1984, 1986, 1997), 9× NBA All-Star (1981–1987, 1990, 1991), selected to the NBA 50th & 75th Anniversary Team and has his No. 00 retired by Boston Celtics.

0:00 Parish’s thoughts on the NBA 75 Team

1:18 Young plays deserving of All-Star bids

2:53 Will both Jaylen Brown & Jayson Tatum make the All-Star team?

4:00 Will Rob Williams ever make an All-Star team? + What’s his ceiling?

4:50 Chief’s advice for Rob Williams

7:50 Parish’s Longevity in the NBA and his advice

10:45 Mid Range Shot Comeback? What skills should modern big-men develop?

12:30 Most important moment in NBA history + the Future of the league

Popular Now Lazar: the Patriots Need an Aggressive Mac Jones to Show Up in Buffalo

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!