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Cedric Maxwell Podcast

Robert Parish Tells Bill Walton ‘86 Celtics Practice Story

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

Max welcomes old friend and former teammate Robert Parish to The Cedric Maxwell Podcast. Cornbread and The Chief share discuss their former teammate Bill Walton & Parish shares an UNTOLD Bill Walton practice story!

“I would admit this now. I wouldn’t have told him at the time Cedric. He was all in my shit. I ain’t even gonna lie.” “He caught Kevin jump hook. You should have saw the look on Kevin [McHale’s] face. Cedric you had to see it. It was priceless … I had never seen nobody do that to Kevin. Never ever.”

Go get Robert Parish’s book: https://www.amazon.com/Chief-Robert-Parish/dp/1637279612

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