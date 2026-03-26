Robert Parish Tells Bill Walton ‘86 Celtics Practice Story

Max welcomes old friend and former teammate Robert Parish to The Cedric Maxwell Podcast. Cornbread and The Chief share discuss their former teammate Bill Walton & Parish shares an UNTOLD Bill Walton practice story!

“I would admit this now. I wouldn’t have told him at the time Cedric. He was all in my shit. I ain’t even gonna lie.” “He caught Kevin jump hook. You should have saw the look on Kevin [McHale’s] face. Cedric you had to see it. It was priceless … I had never seen nobody do that to Kevin. Never ever.”

Robert Parish tells a HILARIOUS Bill Walton story from Celtics practice in the 80s🍀

“I would admit this now. I wouldn’t have told him at the time Cedric. He was all in my shit. I ain’t even gonna lie.”

“He caught Kevin jump hook. You should have saw the look on Kevin… https://t.co/jKPrx0voHh pic.twitter.com/e2QAFgeNvZ

— Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) March 23, 2026