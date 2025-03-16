Robert Spillane Adds Playmaking to Heart of Patriots Defense

Over two decades and dynasties, the Patriots became synonymous with strong linebacker play. But in 2024, key losses to the coaching staff and roster doomed the position group by Week 3, leaving the defense vulnerable against both run and pass. Thankfully, head coach Mike Vrabel and staff took a big step in the right direction with one of their first moves in free agency.

Former Raiders captain Robert Spillane was signed to a three-year deal worth $33 million, which reunited him with former head coach Josh McDaniels and, more recently, edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson and safety Marcus Epps.

Spillane broke out as one of the league’s most productive linebackers during his two seasons in Vegas. He led the Raiders in tackles twice, with his 110 takedowns trailing only All-Pros Zaire Franklin and Zack Baun last season. Even more importantly, his 6.0% missed tackle rate was also the 4th-lowest at the position.

Between his toughness, leadership, and intelligence, Spillane has a clear trajectory toward becoming the brain, and potentially the heart, of New England’s revamped defense.

