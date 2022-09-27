Robert Williams Has No Regrets About Early Return From Knee Surgery in Playoffs

CANTON, MA — Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon react to Celtics media day and discuss Robert Williams’ most recent knee surgery. CLNS Media’s John Zannis asked Williams if he regretted coming back early in the post season.

“You win some, you lose some, but I don’t regret my decision at all,” Williams said. “I was 24 years old, my dream was to play in the Finals. Can’t regret that s***.” https://youtu.be/GeN1zXk4SPg

