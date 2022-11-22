Will Celtics Change With Robert Williams Return?

With Robert Williams’ return rapidly approaching, Joe Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics will be tasked with implementing the defensive center back into their system. According to Mazzulla, the team had been planning and scheming with Rob in mind during training camp, and said they expect a “seamless transition”.

Since recovering from a torn meniscus, Robert Williams has been on the path to recovery, and even during their Finals run, was clearly not at 100%. Now, following a cleanup surgery in September, Boston has been waiting in the wings for their star center to return to the lineup.

Since Mazzulla took over for the embroiled Ime Udoka, the Celtics have become one of the most elite offensive teams in the league. With that in mind, how will Robert Williams fit into this new system? How will the roster and starting lineups be impacted? Adam Taylor and Tim Sheils of Vitamin C’s weigh in on Robert Williams and his potential role for Boston.

