Robert Williams Will Be “Returning Very Soon”

After another win over the Atlanta Hawks, the Boston Celtics and their relentless offense have racked up eight straight wins. The most absurd aspect of it all is the fact that Boston hasn’t even fully realized their potential with Robert Williams still sidelined. According to A. Sherrod Blakely, however, that won’t be for much longer.

In a recent story, Blakely wrote:

‘When Williams underwent successful surgery on September 23 to “remove loose bodies and address swelling” from his left knee, the best-case scenario was that he would be back to playing in eight weeks, or what we like to call Friday of this week against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Williams is being coy about his return to the floor, other than to say that he and the medical staff are continuing to “check off the boxes” for things he needs to do in order to be cleared to play.

But there’s no mistaking the excitement that he’s feeling now, well aware that he’ll be back on the floor sooner rather than later.

“(Wednesday’s workout) felt good, felt great,” Williams told me during our one-on-one interview. “That’s why I’m smiling. We’re checking off all the boxes as I go through this, getting closer to getting back.”

And today was indeed a good day as Williams described his on-court session work being the most game-simulation work he’s done since he began the rehab process.’

The Garden Report discusses the update on Robert Williams from Blakely himself!

Find the full story here at A. Sherrod Blakely’s substack.

