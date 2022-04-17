Robert Williams Seen at Celtics Practice

Robert Williams was seen briefly at the end of Celtics practice walking around and talking with teammates and coaches. He moved well, but wasn’t seen shooting or doing any basketball activities. Ime Udoka said he’s progressing to those, but still hasn’t done any contact drills or approached playing basketball. The Celtics don’t expect him to play in this series, but haven’t closed the door either. ESPN reported that Williams could return around Game 6, four weeks after his meniscus surgery.

Bobby Manning reported live from Celtics practice on Saturday before Game 1 at 3:30 on Sunday.