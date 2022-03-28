Robert Williams Suffers Knee Injury, Will Receive Imaging Monday

The Garden report reacts to Robert Williams’ knee injury. Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka said Williams will get imaging done Monday morning after sustaining a left knee sprain in the second half of Sunday night’s 134-112 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Don’t know exactly what happened,” Udoka said after the game. “He said it wasn’t even a specific play that he remembers, but came out of the game, had some pain, obviously went back to get checked out and was in quite a bit of pain, and he’ll get scanned in the morning and we’ll know then.”

FULL POSTGAME SHOW:

