Role Players Delight: Kornet, Hauser, Pritchard Help Boston Win 2nd Straight | Garden Report Postgame Show

The Celtics cruise past the Washington Wizards 124-90 thanks to big performances from role players Payton Pritchard who lead all scorers with 20 points off the bench, Sam Hauser who also added 18 points off the bench as well, and Luke Kornet who added 13 points to go along with 14 Rebounds. Noa Dalzell, Bobby Manning, John Zannis, Sherrod Blakely and Jimmy Toscano go LIVE on The Garden Report Postgame Show to break down the win and share their takeaways from Boston’s dominant performance.

