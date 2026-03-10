Romeo Doubs Signed + Patriots Patient Free Agent Approach | Pats Interference

The Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi joins the show to break down why the Patriots mostly sat out Days 1 and 2 of free agency, plus the Dre’Mont Jones, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Reggie Gilliam signings. Later, the guys share how rival executives reacted to the Pats’ moves and predict what they will do to solve their No. 1 receiver problem. Subscribe to our YouTube channels: @PatriotsPressPass and @_AndrewCallahan for more content.

0:00 Patriots add Guard Alijah Vera-Tucker late Monday night

4:59 Grading Romeo Doubs signing

5:40 Patriots approach to free agency

9:15 Giardi likes the Doubs signing the most

20:12 Patriots have leverage for AJ Brown now?

25:15 Callahan predicts Patriots land AJ Brown

26:00 Rumblings

26:40 Alijah Vera-Tucker signing

33:00 Patriots sign FB Reggie Gilliam

37:50 Patriots sign DE Dre’Mont Jones

44:00 Callahan on AJ Brown

47:10 Tight End issue?

50:27 Giardi: AJ Brown could happen later

51:00 Rumblings and nuggets

.@_AndrewCallahan & @MikeGiardi both think AJ Brown to the #Patriots will happen… eventually “I predict that it will [happen] cause there’s a long window here” “I think a lot of people around the league feel exactly like we do, that AJ Brown is gonna end up in Foxboro.”

–

NEW… pic.twitter.com/d01ZtgqEMN — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) March 10, 2026

Pats Interference on CLNS Media is Powered by:

Prize Picks 💰 – ⁠https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS ⁠- Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!