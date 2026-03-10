Romeo Doubs Signed + Patriots Patient Free Agent Approach | Pats Interference

The Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi joins the show to break down why the Patriots mostly sat out Days 1 and 2 of free agency, plus the Dre’Mont Jones, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Reggie Gilliam signings. Later, the guys share how rival executives reacted to the Pats’ moves and predict what they will do to solve their No. 1 receiver problem. Subscribe to our YouTube channels: @PatriotsPressPass and @_AndrewCallahan for more content.
0:00 Patriots add Guard Alijah Vera-Tucker late Monday night
4:59 Grading Romeo Doubs signing
5:40 Patriots approach to free agency
9:15 Giardi likes the Doubs signing the most
20:12 Patriots have leverage for AJ Brown now?
25:15 Callahan predicts Patriots land AJ Brown
26:00 Rumblings
26:40 Alijah Vera-Tucker signing
33:00 Patriots sign FB Reggie Gilliam
37:50 Patriots sign DE Dre’Mont Jones
44:00 Callahan on AJ Brown
47:10 Tight End issue?
50:27 Giardi: AJ Brown could happen later
51:00 Rumblings and nuggets
.@_AndrewCallahan & @MikeGiardi both think AJ Brown to the #Patriots will happen… eventually
“I predict that it will [happen] cause there’s a long window here”
“I think a lot of people around the league feel exactly like we do, that AJ Brown is gonna end up in Foxboro.”
–
NEW… pic.twitter.com/d01ZtgqEMN
— Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) March 10, 2026
