    Rookie WR Demario Douglas Shines at Day 3 of Training Camp

    Mackenzie Bruno

    CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles asks head coach, Bill Belichick, what he thinks of rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas on day 3 of Patriots training camp.

    Belichick praised the entire rookie class and commended Douglas on his versatility as a 6th round draft pick as he continues to gain experience on a bigger stage.

