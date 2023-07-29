CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles asks head coach, Bill Belichick, what he thinks of rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas on day 3 of Patriots training camp.

Belichick praised the entire rookie class and commended Douglas on his versatility as a 6th round draft pick as he continues to gain experience on a bigger stage.

Rookie WR Demario Douglas SHINES at Day 3 of Training Camp⭐️ 🏈@tkyles39 asked Bill Belichick about the 6th round rookie and it's safe to say the #Patriots HC was impressed with "Pop" 📝🔥⤵️ 📺Full Video: https://t.co/s2SYbvGOCx ⚡️by @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/XYkTcZGrvM — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) July 29, 2023

