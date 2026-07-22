Ryan & Goodman Look Ahead to Jaylen Brown’s Return to TD Garden

On this episode, Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay react to the LeBron James situation as the league awaits his decision, preview Jaylen Brown’s return to TD Garden in October, and discuss the impact of the 2nd apron on the league.

00:00 Intro

00:49 Where will LeBron James end up?

10:16 PrizePicks

12:00 Jaylen Brown set to return to TD Garden in preseason

18:36 2nd apron discussion + dynasties vs parody in the NBA

28:07 Thanks for watching!

The Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast on CLNS is Powered by:

💰 PrizePicks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!