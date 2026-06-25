What the Celtics Need this Offseason | Future of Jaylen Brown | NBA Draft – Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast

On this episode, Jeff and Bob react to the latest trades from around the league, including the Celtics’ failed move for Giannis Antetokounmpo. They discuss the “uncertain” Jaylen Brown situation and where Boston and Brown go from here. Later, Jeff gives his thoughts on Chris Cenac Jr. and Dillon Mitchell and reacts to the draft as a whole.

00:00 Intro

01:22 Reacting to the LaMelo trade

07:26 Reacting to the Giannis trade

13:25 Jaylen Brown situation + what Celtics need to add this offseason

15:31 Reacting to the Celtics’ draft picks

18:19 PrizePicks

19:14 Where Boston needs to improve

21:12 Reacting to the Dusty May hiring

25:20 Thoughts on Chris Cenac Jr. and Dillon Mitchell

28:51 Reacting to the draft

38:27 Thanks for watching!

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