Ryan: No One is SCARED of the Celtics Anymore | Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast

Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman recap the latest stretch of performances for the Boston Celtics, including an ugly couple of losses against the Magic and the 76ers. Bob blames poor defense for the recent struggles, going as far as saying that teams don’t fear the Celtics as they did last season. Plus, they discuss the NBA ratings issue.

0:00 – Intro

2:41 – Celtics motivation issues

5:10 – Comparing Tatum and Larry

7:22 – Hollywood Jimmy discussion

8:49 – Celtics panic meter

10:01 – NBA ratings debate

12:58 – Three-point shot concerns

14:49 – Lakers playoff struggles

16:05 – Changing of the guard

18:01 – Top 10 player debate

20:12 – Curry’s all-time ranking

22:18 – Buffalo Braves record

23:36 – Jim Larranaga’s retirement

27:29 – NIL impact discussion

29:10 – Future coaching changes

