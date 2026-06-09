Sam Amick Gives Update on Jaylen Brown and Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Talks

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning catches up with The Athletic’s Sam Amick at the NBA Finals to discuss the Celtics offseason. They discuss the hot topic of the offseason the latest rumors in the Giannis Antetokounmpo to Boston saga as well as what he’s hearing about Jaylen Brown and his future in Boston. Sam also gives who he think is the leader in the clubhouse to land the 10-time NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

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