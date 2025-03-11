Sam Hauser’s Career Night Powers Celtics Past Jazz | Garden Report Postgame Show

Sam Hauser finished with a career-high 33 points, making nine three-pointers in the Celtics’ 114-108 win over the Jazz. He became the fourth Celtics player this season to hit nine or more threes in a game, joining Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard.

Join Jimmy Toscano, Bobby Manning, John Zannis, and Sherrod Blakely on The Garden Report as they break down the Celtics’ win and Hauser’s big night.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Instant Reaction

2:11 – Kristaps Porzingis update

7:12 – Sam Hauser’s performance

20:00 – Porzingis health concerns

27:01 – Celtics game analysis

42:11 – Celtics’ playoff mindset

44:00 – OKC ahead

49:45 – Warriors’ playoff impact

52:03 – Jayson Tatum’s season

58:34 – Hauser’s scoring ability

1:04:10 – Porzingis’ health

1:06:01 – Jaylen’s clutch moments

1:19:49 – Upcoming game is crucial

