As Sanders Throws in the Towel, Joe Biden Pledges a Female VP Pick

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders both pledge to commit to a woman candidate for Vice President

We utilized this space over the weekend to question the legitimacy of last night’s Democratic debate between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Turns out we were right.

Sanders utilized the debate moreso to steer eventual Democratic nominee Joe Biden to the left on some issues — rather than restart his comeback pursuit.

That may leave a portion of his supporters furious, but Sanders seems to be laying the groundwork for campaigning for Biden rather than campaigning for himself.

Biden’s odds for capturing the nomination increased after last night’s debate. Biden went into the night as a -1000 favorite according to BetOnline.ag. He sits here this morning at -1200.

The real takeaway from last night’s CNN debate wasn’t Sanders’ reaching for his white towel, but Biden’s statement that he will indeed pick a woman as his running mate.

Amy Klobuchar and Kamala Harris are by far the favorites at +200. Former Georgia state legislator Stacey Abrams is third at +400. Senator Liz Warren is fourth at +600, and…Hillary Clinton (!) is fifth at +1000.

