Scheierman Shines in Celtics Win vs Nets | Garden Report Postgame Show

The Boston Celtics take down the Brooklyn Nets 104-96, with Baylor Scheierman delivering a breakout performance, scoring 13 of his career-high 20 points in the fourth quarter. Kristaps Porzingis led the way with 25 points and 13 rebounds as Boston handled business at home.

Join The Garden Report Postgame Show LIVE with John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, Noa Dalzell, Bobby Manning, and A. Sherrod Blakely as they react to the game!

0:00 – Intro

3:36 – Scheierman shines tonight

10:41 – Tory Craig’s impact

15:02 – Porzingis shines again

19:40 – Celtics playoff readiness

21:32 – Porzingis’ health

27:25 – Celtics’ load management

52:10 – Scheierman rookie journey

56:19 – Porzingis’ defensive improvement

1:00:00 – Porzingis’ recovery update

1:02:40 – Baylor’s confidence growth

1:05:05 – TV’s Noa Dalzell joins The Garden Report

1:10:14 – Baylor Scheierman impact

1:29:12 – Hauser’s performance concerns

1:36:55 – Garden Report MARCH MADNESS Bracket

1:41:12 – Porzingis comeback impact

