Scouting the 5 New Celtics ft. NikNBA | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

On this episode of You Got Boston, Celtics Reporter Noa Dalzell is joined by NikNBA, contributor for ThePeachBasket, to scout the Celtics’ newest additions. The two break down what Luka Garza, Josh Minott, and Georges Niang bring to Boston and dive into the potential of 2024 draft picks Hugo González, Amari Williams, and Max Shulga. What kind of roles can these new Celtics carve out—and who might end up exceeding expectations?
⏰0:00 EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
0:30 NikNBA joins You Got Boston
3:00 Nik excited about Amari Williams potential 3
:50 Noa looking forward to see Hugo Gonzalez
4:55 Could Amari Williams fit into Luke Kornet role?
9:00 Nik’s Pre Draft thoughts
10:10 Nik on Celtics Guard Max Shulga
11:47 Quick thoughts on Miles Norris
14:20 Celtics sign Josh Minott
15:49 Celtics sign Luka Garza
18:20 Nik on Hugo Gonzalez film
22:49 More in Minott
25:10 Can Jordan Walsh carve out a role?
