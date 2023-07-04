Scouting the AFC East and Patriots’ place in it

Join Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles as they delve into the 2023 AFC East NFL landscape, dissecting the strengths, weaknesses, and key X-factors of each team. In this episode, they focus on the New England Patriots place within the division. How will the Patriots fare against the revamped New York Jets, the Miami Dolphins’ potent Offense or the Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills? Greg and Nick discuss it all!

Checkout Greg’s Coverage out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on BSJ’s annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.



